Sure, the Apple Watch 9 is coming – but I'd snap up the Series 8 at this rock bottom price

With the Apple Watch Series 9 just announced, there's currently a brilliant price on a Series 8 Watch. It's discounted by 22% at Amazon, bringing it to just $309 (equalling the lowest price ever). Though the 9 promises a few extra features, we reckon the Series 8 will prove more than enough for most users – and you'll save a fair whack of cash if you get this model.

But what are the differences? Well, the new Watch 9 has an S9 chip (which is 30% faster) and a 4-core neural engine (twice as fast) – so if speed is your thing maybe spend the extra dollars. Besides that there will be a Double Tap gesture, Precision Finding for your iPhone, extra dimming functionality and HomePod integration. But most of every other feature is the same, including Crash Detection, heart rate monitoring etc – and, crucially, it'll be a lot more expensive.

See our Apple Watch generations guide to see what else is available with the 8.

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $309.99 at Amazon

Save: $90 Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 introduced new features, which are still super-powerful. If you're not bothered about some of the bells and whistles on the upcoming 9, this model is a decent way to save some money. This deal is on the 41mm option. Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more. Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $330 and $399 for a while now. This equals the lowest we've ever seen (the previous low was $30 more), and it's the lowest around at the moment. Price comparison: BestBuy: $399.99 | Walmart: $329.99 Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.



TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑



Not sure which Apple Watch you want? See the deals we've found below (or see our Apple Watch SE 2022 review).