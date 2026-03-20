Watch better TV! Get 2 months of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month
Deals
By Rosie Hilder published
Relax after work with Yellowjackets and more.
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After a long day creating, you need to switch off. But which streaming option to sign up to? There are so many available now that it can be tricky to know where to spend your money.
One thing that might help you decide is this deal from Paramount+, which is currently offering subscriptions for $2.99 for the first two months.