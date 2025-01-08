Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King has been "very personal" - how the 1994 movie, Unreal Engine and pride in the craft brought the prequel to life

MPC's Audrey Ferrara explains why this one mattered.

Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
(Image credit: Disney / MPC)

Making the VFX for Mufasa: The Lion King was a personal project for Visual Effects Supervisor Audrey Ferrara, and meant developing some new techniques and workflows, including making use of Unreal Engine to bring the famous lion pride to life.

Beginning our conversation by identifying the creative cornerstones for MPC’s work, Audrey Ferrara explains that, “Every movie brings a new set of challenges, but it felt as though all those years of experience had been a rehearsal, preparing us to tackle a project of this magnitude".

Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
