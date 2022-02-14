Supercharge your creativity with 25% off Adobe CC

If you're reading this in the US and thinking of investing in a software package to supercharge your creative endeavours, this could be the perfect opportunity. Adobe has announced that its offering 25% off Creative Cloud to creatives in the US, Canada and South America. That means you can all the apps included with Adobe Creative Cloud for just $39.99 a month.

Adobe Creative Cloud consists of more than 20 integrated desktop and mobile apps including Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat Pro DC, Premiere Pro, InDesign and After Effects. It really is everything a digital creative needs in one handy package, from photo editing and graphic design to video editing and web design. You'll also get access to resources like Adobe Fonts, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Stock, tutorials and 100GB of cloud storage.

This deal lasts just one week and ends on Monday 21 February, so don't take too long to decide if Creative Cloud is for you. If you're reading this elsewhere in the world and want to try out the software then check out our guide to help you download Adobe Creative Cloud.

Get 25% off Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud: $52.99 $39.99 per month

Save 25%: With over 20 integrated apps and resources for your desktop and mobile, Adobe Creative Cloud is an ideal way to boost your creativity and enhance your digital projects. Deal ends 21 February 2022.

What do you get with this Adobe deal?

Not sure if Adobe Creative Cloud is for you? Here's a taste of what the premium software package offers:

Photoshop for editing, compositing, and creating images, graphics, or art on desktop and iPad

Lightroom for editing and sharing photos anywhere

Illustrator for creating vector art and illustrations on desktop and iPad

InDesign for page design and layout of print or digital media

Dimension for 3D design of branding, product shots, packaging design, and more

Acrobat Pro DC to work on PDFs via desktop, web, or mobile

Adobe Fresco for drawing and painting anywhere

Premiere Pro for creating professional-quality videos

After Effects for visual effects and motion graphics

Adobe XD for mockups and prototypes of mobile apps and web pages

Creatively there are no limits to what you can achieve with these tools, many of them are the leading software in their field and if you've got the skills your creations could stand toe to toe with some of the biggest and best out there. At 25% off its well worth taking advantage of this deal.

If you decide to equip yourself with the Adobe Creative Cloud toolbox we've got a helpful roundup of brilliant Photoshop tutorials, InDesign tutorials, After Effects tutorials, and Illustrator tutorials, to help you get started or expand on your existing skills.

Read more: