Affinity Black Friday discount – save 30% on everything!

Black Friday is well and truly underway, with companies falling over themselves to offer bargain hunters the best deals. Not one to miss out on the action, Affinity is getting into the Black Friday spirit by slashing the price of everything in the Affinity Store by 30%. This includes its award-winning apps, official workbooks, creative content packs and much more.

For artists and designers looking for an alternative to subscription-based software, Affinity is a tempting option that's gaining ground on competitors with a raft of new releases. And thanks to this across-the-board Black Friday discount, Affinity's products have just been made all the more appealing.

Creative software like Affinity Publishing let users create next-level professional publishing, while the ever-popular Affinity Designer helps graphic designers and illustrators bring their visions to life. What's more, they're all supported by macOS and Windows.

Affinity isn't the only creative software publisher offering a discount either, see our Adobe Black Friday deals hubs for deals on Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as our picks of the best iPad Black Friday deals or Wacom Black Friday deals for you to install your new creative software.

Black Friday Affinity Store discount

Save 30% on everything: Affinity's award-winning apps have been slashed by 30%, along with everything else in the Affinity Store. If you've been looking to try out its software or expand your Affinity collection, there's never been a better time.

On top of Affinity Designer, Affinity Publisher and Affinity Photo, there's also a range of professional tools for comic artists, font packs, and carefully handcrafted brushes. Photo and Designer workbooks are also available to help you get the most out of Affinity's creative software.

Just like lots of Black Friday Deals, this offer runs over Cyber Monday and you've got until 3 December to pick up an Affinity bargain.

