Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020: Everything we know so far

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping events in the retail calendar. And while 2020 has so far been a year of cancelled or postponed events, it's looking much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still very much on course. Jump to the when is Black Friday section for more information.

Last year Black Friday saw some incredible savings on everything from iPads and MacBooks to Copic Markers and external hard drives. And this year looks set to follow suit. Read on to find out how to get the best deals on a range of creative kit for designers.

Scroll down for a detailed look at how to make the biggest savings, or use the quick links below to browse directly on retailer sites.

Black Friday 2020: The best deals happening now

Black Friday might be a few months away still, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for a great deal. Below are the products that saw some incredible discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, plus some brilliant deals available right now.

01. Microsoft Surface range

(Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface range has become hugely popular among artists and designers in recent years. The Surface Pro and Surface Go lend themselves well to the needs creatives, and they were some of the most popular deals in last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, rumour has it that Microsoft has been busy this year. There has been talk of a new Surface Pro 8 launching in October 2020, and just this week news came of the Surface Duo, a dual screen tablet device that, so far, looks pretty impressive. With all of these new products on the cards, we will almost certainly see some cracking discounts on older Surface models, the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Pro 7 in particular. A fantastic device in its own right, the Surface Pro 6 is still one of the best tablets with a stylus around. Not sure which to do for? See our Surface Pro 6 vs Surface Pro 7 comparison.

Bookmark our dedicated Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals page for all the latest deals and updates on these popular devices.

02. Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Adobe has offered big Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the past (Image credit: Adobe)

Last year, Adobe joined in the Black Friday fun, offering a huge 40% off its All Apps plan worldwide. New subscribers were able to snap up Adobe’s entire collection of 20-plus creative desktop and mobile apps, and more, for a bargain monthly price.

And let's be honest, it doesn't get much cheaper than that (unless you're a student, where we have occasionally seen around 70 per cent off). Adobe offers other discounts throughout the year, so it's worth keeping an eye on our Adobe Creative Cloud discount post.

03. iPad and Apple Pencil

We expect to some great savings on various iPad models this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple has been busy this year, launching its new iPad Pro, 13-inch MacBook and all-new and improved iMac. As shiny new additions to Apple's portfolio, we're really hoping to see some decent Apple discounts on some its older, but still very capable, devices. We'll be adding any decent savings on any iPad model to our iPad Black Friday roundup. And if you're after an Apple Pencil, then see our cheap Apple Pencil deals post.

If it's an iPhone 11 you're in the market for, the imminent (hopefully) arrival of the iPhone 12 may well mean the ever popular 2019 model will see some pretty impressive savings.

It's worth noting that these discounts will come from retailers, rather than directly from Apple, which tends to only extend its Black Friday and Cyber Monday involvement to that of extra Apple gift cards when you make a purchase. Which is fine if you're a super-Apple fan, but not so great if you're only likely to buy one or two Apple products per year. Can't wait until Apple Black Friday? Check out our Apple Amazon Prime Day article, which details offers happening right now.

04. MacBook Pro

Oh MacBook Pro, how we wish you were cheaper

It's a firm favourite among creatives, but the MacBook Pro doesn't come cheap. So it's no surprise that a load of them got snapped up last year when B&H dropped the 2018 15.4-inch model to $2,149 (from $2,799). It may not be the newest version, but the MacBook Pro 2018 is still a highly capable and powerful machine.

It's rare to see big savings like this on the latest Apple products, but if you're not worried about having the most up-to-date specs, you can save an absolute packet, and grab a great bit of kit while you're at it. And the place to do so? On our dedicated best Black Friday Macbook deals post, which will have all the biggest savings as and when they arrive.

05. Apple Watch

(Image credit: Apple)

We don't know about you but keeping up with what version the Apple Watch is currently on is exhausting. That said, now there are a number of models (at time of writing the most recent model is Series 5), there's quite a high chance we're going to see some good savings on older (but still highly capable) devices.

If you really want to find a bargain, Series 3 and Series 4 are almost certainly going to be where it's at. Keep up to date with all the biggest offers over on our best Apple Watch deals post.

06. Apple AirPods

Hold tight! You could save a packet on Apple AirPods later this year

Rounding up our Apple products Black Friday and Cyber Monday review is the company's controversial AirPods. Some people love them, others think they look weird/want the headphone jack back. And the release of the AirPods Pro has been even more controversial – here's why we were pleasantly surprised by their release.

Last year, the biggest discount we saw was around £20/$30, which isn't much to shout about. However, with the new improved Apple AirPods in 2019, plus the AirPods Pro, we're hoping to see some slightly better AirPod offers this year (including a few small savings on the AirPods Pro). We're keeping you updated with any great offers that land via our dedicated best Apple AirPods deals post.

If you're a student, don't miss our round up of the best Apple Back to School deals, where you can get a pair of AirPods for free when you purchase a Mac or iPad.

07. Wacom drawing tablets

Will there be any Cyber Monday deals to be had on the new Wacom Cintiq 16? Here's hoping.

It's tricky to find discounted Wacom products, which is why Black Friday 2019 was such a pleasant surprise for designers in the market for one. Various retailers dropped the price of Wacom's sought-after products, with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals seeing a whopping $200-$500 knocked off the popular Cintiq Pro range. Earlier this year, Wacom has released its budget Wacom One.

In a similar vein to Apple, it's rare for Wacom to offer discounts directly – if you want to make a saving, you're best looking at major retailers such as Amazon or Walmart. Alternatively, if you're on the hunt for a graphics tablet, but don't mind if it's not a Wacom, we've also seen some early offers on XP-Pens, so that could be one to watch out for. Better still, save yourself the hassle and browse our Wacom Black Friday deals page.

08. External hard drives

Black Friday 2019 could help you make big savings on quality external hard drives

Okay, so it's not exactly the most exciting of items, but an external hard drive can form a vital part of a designer's toolset. And, as anyone who's bought one will attest, they don't come cheap. We've already seen some incredible price cuts on external hard drives from leading manufacturer Western Digital – it has been the unexpected hero of this year's event so far. Take a look at our best Black Friday external hard drives post for all the lowest prices right now.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving (26 Nov), meaning this year it would fall on 27 November. That means Cyber Monday would be 30 Nov 2020, three days after Black Friday. While Black Friday is a frenzied cacophony of high street and online deals, Cyber Monday was originally conceived by savvy marketers as a way to sell more of their wares online, back when online shopping wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.

These days, Cyber Monday usually sees a wider range of deals across individual retailers. It's less about one-off discounts, and more about lower prices generally. Saying that, if stores need to shift stock they’ll follow up Black Friday discounts with further reductions on Cyber Monday – so expect one-off deals too. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday happening a little later than normal this year, it may well be a good opportunity to get your Christmas shopping sorted.

Where will we see the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

While we can't say for sure where and what the best Black Friday deals will be, we can make educated guesses based on previous years. That said, the coronavirus has impacted so many aspects of life and work this year, it's going to be harder this year to predict exactly when and where the best deals will surface.

It's wise to keep an eye on any sought-after items throughout the whole of November, because Black Friday deals surface earlier and earlier each year. However, the best deals have historically happened later in the month, with retailers offering bigger discounts on the most expensive items, as well as accessories that might go with them. And typically, the best bargains are still reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.