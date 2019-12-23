Cheap Disney Plus subscription is the best last-minute Christmas gift

With just a two more days to go until Christmas, time is running out to find the perfect Xmas gift. But don't panic, we've got just the solution. A 12-month Disney Plus gift card not only allows the recipient to enjoy an endless, on-demand stream of Disney movies and shows, but digital delivery means you'll receive it before the big day.

If one of your loved ones (or you, in fact) are a Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and/or National Geographic-loving fan, this really is the ultimate Christmas gift. With over 600 movies and TV shows to choose from, there's plenty here to keep you and your loved ones entertained over the holidays.

With that much excellent content on offer, it's hard to believe a 12-month Disney Plus gift subscription costs just $69.99. That's less than $6 per month! Compared to paying for the service on a month-by-month basis, you'll save $14, which is hardly the biggest saving. However, the standard monthly price for Disney Plus ($6.99) offered excellent value as it is, so any kind of discount makes it an absolute steal.

Disney Plus gift subscription card (1 year): $69.99

Save (almost) $14: Give the gift of Disney this Christmas with this brilliant offer. Choose from classic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel films, National Geographic docus and much more. View Deal

This offer is valid for a year and only available to new subscribers. It's also worth noting that by signing up to this deal, you won't be able to take advantage of the seven-day free Disney Plus trial period either. The gift card subscription will be sent via a digital code, meaning you can access it straight away – so plenty of time to line up your favourite Disney movie for Christmas morning. Enjoy!

Read more: