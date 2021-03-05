iPhone 11 Pro: Save $1000 in incredible offer

If you’re looking to upgrade to a powerful Apple phone with your household — or someone else who needs a new smartphone — then take advantage of a two for one iPhone 11 Pro deal live now at Verizon. Part of their four-day flash sale ending this Sunday, the offer saves you just shy of $1000 when buying two of the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro, and almost $1,150 on the 256GB make. On either model Verizon gives an extra $1000 of promo credit as part of the deal.

To activate, checkout with both phones and join any Unlimited Verizon plan, towards which you get the additional $1000 credit to help offset your monthly service bills. This is a big saving for any video creatives looking for both a new phone and an extra camera; after all, the 11 Pro does have a sensational camera system. If you're instead looking for the latest iPhone 12 model, then check out all the best iPhone 12 deals right now on the market.

The best iPhone deals today: US

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB x 2: $1,999.98 $999.99 at Verizon

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB x 2: $2,299.98 $1,149.99 at Verizon

The best iPhone deals today: UK

iPhone 11 Pro: £1,049 £899.99 at John Lewis

Save £150: With three cameras and ace battery life, 2019's iPhone 11 Pro remains a formidable high-end option from Apple. Reduced to clear, this is the cheapest deal right now on a new 64GB model.

iPhone 12: £799 £798 at Amazon

Save £10: This the lowest deal right now on a brand new model of the latest Apple iPhone. With 64GB, 5G capability and impressive dual cameras, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 12.

