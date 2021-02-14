Presidents' Day sale: Get a 43-inch TCL TV for under $220

It's almost time for the Presidents' Day sales, and that means there are some fantastic opportunities for savings coming right up, especially if your television's starting to get a bit long in the tooth.

If now seems like the perfect time to avail yourself of a cheap TV, you're in luck; big retailers are rolling out some great Presidents' Day discounts this year, and you don't even have to wait until Monday to grab yourself a bargain.

The best deal we've spotted so far is at Walmart, where you can get a TCL 43-inch 4K Smart TV for just $218, down from $429.99. That's nearly half price, and incredible value for a 4K screen that size.

TCL 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $429.99 $218.00 at Walmart

Save $211.99: If you don't feel the need for a big name brand such as Sony or Samsung, this 43-inch model from TCL is incredible value. It's a Roku Smart TV giving you all the streaming options you're likely to want, and it's 4K with HDR so you're guaranteed stunning picture quality.View Deal

Not quite right? Explore more TV deals at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon, or see more deals below. President's Day is still a few days away so there are likely to be many more brilliant deals turning up between now and then; watch this space for further savings.

If you're not sure which TV to buy, take a look at our guide to the best TVs right now.

Related articles: