Unbeatable Amazon Black Friday deal: this cheap iPad Pro is selling FAST!

Amazon Black Friday is officially under way, with the retail giant today kicking the event off with some of the most impressive deals we've seen to date. But the best one so far has got to be this unbelievable lightning deal, which knocks the price of this 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 256GB, Space Grey iPad Pro down to just £448.99 – that's a whopping 42% discount on the popular Apple device!

And that's not all. Today Amazon has knocked £50 off the brand new 10.2-inch iPad, taking it down to just £298.99.

The iPad and iPad Pro have become a popular tool among artists and designer in recent years. Almost, if not as powerful as some laptops, the iPad Pro combines a whole lot of horsepower with some of the most creative apps around. Oh, and don't forget support for the excellent Apple Pencil too.

But like a lot of Apple products, the iPads are far from cheap, until today, that is. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, various iPad and iPad Pro models have been reduced by a staggering amount. So if the iPad's price tag was previously an issue, right now could be the best time to buy.

Looking for an iPad or iPad Pro model with different specs? Take a look at our best iPad Black Friday and Apple Black Friday posts, which we will update with all the latest deals, from every retailer, as they arrive. Here are the best Amazon Black Friday iPad and iPad Pro deals available right now...

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | 2019: £349 £298.99 at Amazon

Save £50.01: If you don't need the extra power of the iPad Pro, you can currently get hold of the brand new 2019 10.2-inch iPad for less than £300. Don't hang about though, these devices are flying off the shelves!



Save up to 40% off Apple iPads at Amazon

Whether you want an iPad Pro, new 10.2-inch iPad or iPad Air, there's a deal here for you. Amazon currently has up to 40% off deals on various models, all of which are not expected to hang around for long.

Looking for an iPad Pro deal in the US? Here's the best offer currently available on the 10.5-inch model.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) |Wi-Fi | 64GB: $799 $749 at Walmart

Save $50: If you're after the latest iPad Pro, this offer from Walmart is the best price around on this 11-inch model. Face ID and running on a A12X Bionic chip are just two of many key features that make this such a sought-after device. Hurry, offer ends soon.

See below for even more great iPad deals: