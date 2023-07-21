This viral colour personality test will reveal your true hue

By Daniel Piper
published

Hi, I'm dandelion.

Ever wondered what colour your personality is? Me neither, but that hasn't stopped me finding out exactly what hue (apparently) best represents me. Yep, that viral colour personality quiz is doing the rounds again.

It was all over TikTok in 2021, and once again users are revelling in finding out their true hue. This delightfully minimal website will ask you 12 questions, before revealing the specific colour of your personality – along with a detailed (and in our case, scarily accurate) description. Check out our best web design tools if you're inspired to design a site of your own.

Colour personality quiz

The website has a delightfully retro design (Image credit: ktestone.com)

Head over to South Korean company Withsome's Personality Colour Test, and you'll be greeted by a series of (often quite delightfully worded) multiple-choice questions, including "How do you behave with your friends?", "What do you enjoy doing on the weekend?" and, everyone's favourite brain teaser, "You were going to go home and study, but your friend wants to study together. How do you react?"

According to HashtagHyena, these aren't simply random questions – they originate from Don Lowry's 'True Colours' personality profiling system from the 1970s. According to Lowry's theory, "everyone’s personality is a combination of all four colours – blue, orange, green, and gold."

But what makes this version of the test all the more enjoyable is the website's delightfully retro, Microsoft Paint-inspired aesthetic. Much like these retro redesigns of contemporary websites, the design is a throwback to simpler times – just what we need during the rollercoaster of the last year-and-a-half. (Then again, this writer would say that – apparently us dandelions "don't like drama".)

Users have been taking to TikTok and Twitter in their droves to share their own personality colours with their followers:

See more
See more

Indeed, while the internet has become an indispensable aspect of modern life, it will also always be a place for fun, time-killing distractions. If you're looking for some more colour content that's a little less, er, psychoanalytical, our guide to colour theory has you covered. 

