We’ve got to talk about laptop battery life because this is getting ridiculous and not in a good way

I wonder how long you expect your laptop to last before it needs charging? I’ve been thinking about this question a lot recently because during my testing of the Acer Nitro V 16 AI, I discovered that it gave up the ghost after just 90 minutes of video playback. Sometimes it takes me that long to find my charger; there’s no way I want to own a laptop that has such poor battery performance.

Contrast this with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x that I also had the pleasure of using recently. This laptop managed 13 hours. To me, that seems about right. It’s significantly more than a standard working day, but it leaves enough in the tank to work through the day and into the evening. It also allows for five hours of degradation before it’ll start to ‘eat into’ a workday.

Even though I’d prefer not to, I don’t have any issue with carrying a charger around with me. The fact that most laptops support USB-C charging means that more often than not I have a compatible cable with me at all times anyway. For me, it’s more about the correlation between battery life and both reliability and dependability.

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You see, if I own a laptop that can last a little over an hour, I’m always going to be worrying about it losing charge completely. It might say it has 30 minutes left, but what if I start a power-intensive task which cuts through the remaining battery juice faster than the laptop expected?

If I’m constantly worrying about remaining battery time, then I’m not able to wholeheartedly devote my attention to the task at hand. This isn’t the only issue, though.

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If your laptop doesn’t have the necessary performance to last much longer than a Netflix episode, then you better make sure you’re near a power socket at all times. You can say goodbye to working on the road or in that artisan coffee shop. You could carry a power bank around with you, but who wants to do that?

For me, all of this links directly into my ability to be free and creative. I need my hardware to be ready to go when I need it to. Creative tools are there to serve us, not the other way around. Popular laptops are those that manage to combine great performance without draining the battery too quickly.

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I’m still incredibly fond of my 2023 MacBook Pro. I’ve had it for three years, but it still lasts through the day. I push it hard, and yet it reliably delivers. At risk of putting it too strongly, it has become a friend that I can rely upon, that I know will be up to the task whenever I need it to be.

So, when laptop brands are designing a laptop, I really wish they would pay as much attention to the battery as they would about whether it has an NPU in it or whether it boasts the latest NVIDIA GPU. There’s no use owning a high-spec laptop if it’s constantly plugged into the wall. I could buy a better desktop machine if I wanted that.

To avoid the problem, see our list of the best laptops for battery life.