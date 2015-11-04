Font of the day: Ahamono

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Ahamono by Alfredo Marco Pradil

Looking for a new font but on a budget? This gorgeous free monospaced typeface Ahamono from digital craftsman Alfredo Marco Pradil could be just the solution.

Get your free copy of Ahamono here. You. Are. Welcome.

