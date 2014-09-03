Topics

Font of the day: California Sans

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's California Sans by Noe Araujo, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

California Sans by Noe Araujo

California Sans is a handwritten font, created by Mexico-based designer Noe Araujo. Available as a free download, the design includes a full case of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and various special characters.

You can download California Sans for free over on Dribbble.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

