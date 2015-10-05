Font of the day: Genome

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Genome by Alfredo Marco Pradil

Digital craftsman Alfredo Marco Pradil is the man behind today's font of choice, Genome. "Genome is a clean typeface with proportions for increased readability on screen," he comments. "This typeface is open source and free to use for personal and commercial projects. Support Genome's further development with a simple 'appreciate' and download."

Genome is available to download for free over on Behance.

