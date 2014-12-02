Font of the day: Schist

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Schist by Cyril Mikhailov

Today's typeface of choice is Schist, by designer Cyril Mikhailov. A sans serif design, Mikhailov comments on his creation on Behance: "Schist is a free classic accident grotesk for headlines, posters and titles with a chalk and glitch style."

You can download Schist for free over on Behance.