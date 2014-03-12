Font of the day: Voyager

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Voyager by Maarten Van 't Wout

Created by designer Maarten Van 't Wout, Voyager is a contemporary, geometric sans serif typeface. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the font is described as being "highly legible as body copy but also suits display typography due to the subtle personality given by the range of OpenType alternates".

Voyager is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to Kerrie: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com