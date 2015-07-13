Font of the day: Whiteboard

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Whiteboard by Amaara White

Kicking off our showcased typography is hand-drawn design Whiteboard, created by type design Amaara White. Featuring 87 characters, including letters, numbers and punctuation, Whiteboard is available free to download over on Creative Market. But hurry – the offer ends this week.

Liked this? Read these!