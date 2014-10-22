Greatest fonts countdown: 68 – Maison

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Timo Gaessner, 2010

Released by Berlin-Zurich-based foundry and publisher Milieu Grotesque in 2010, Maison is a monolined grotesque typeface based on a constructed principle to achieve an industrial ﬂavour, with a minimum amount of details and optical corrections. The typeface was originally designed as a monospaced grotesk for the use in the

corporate design of Thomas Bendel Architects in Berlin.

The original Maison face contains eight styles, whereas a reworked version – Maison Neue – by Timo Gaessner released in 2012 contains 12 styles, with an extended Latin character set and a variety of OpenType features.

Bedow (www.bedow.se), a Swedish design agency founded by Perniclas Bedow in 2005, used Maison Neue in this poster for More Than Human — a Canadian record label releasing electronic music on vinyl

