Greatest fonts countdown: 76 - Aktiv Grotesk

Fabio Haag et al, 2009

Aktiv Grotesk is a beautiful sans-serif, designed collaboratively at renowned studio Dalton Maag. The font itself was designed to provide an alternative to Helvetica. Bruno Maag told Creative Review magazine in an interview: "We wanted to have a grotesk font positioned somewhere between Helvetica and Univers – not as icy cold as Univers but devoid of all the quirks of Helvetica.

"To have a font that is beautifully crafted, spaced well, with not a chink in a curve or anything – perfectly drawn but hopefully with a bit of personality." See it used to great effect on the English National Ballet’s posters (pictured left) and as a very successful web font at www.ballet.org.uk.

Aktiv Grotesk – designed as a modern alternative to Helvetica – was used to great effect in this campaign by the English National Ballet

