Our highest rated SSD for workstations is now over 30% cheaper on Prime Day

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD is our No.1 ranked solid state drive for performance and value, and it's cheaper than ever before on Prime Day. Get the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD for $$159.99 $109.99 on Amazon and say over 30% off the recommended price.

This highly-rated SSD is top of out best SSDs for workstations guide, and is regarded by our reviewer as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drive on the market right now, it features TCG Opal encryption and Samsung Magician software, which as our reviewer states, is "hands-down the best software tool for low-level tasks such as checking a drive’s health or secure erasing a drive".

UK readers can also save on the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD, now £109.79 £89.69, which is a lower 18% saving than in the US, but still recommended. The Crucial T705 1TB SSD for £246.99 £179.98 is a good buy too, and a bigger saving; this one ranks No.2 in our overall guide.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Prime Day deal

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD: $159.99 $109.99 on Amazon

Save $50: Samsung's leads the way in NAND flash and has a strong track record for trusted and reliable SSDs with great performance, and the 990 Pro is one of the best. It achieved the highest PCMark 10 score and the lowest latency (36ms) of all PCIe 4.0 drives tested. Overview: A fast, reliable market-leading SSD from a well-respected brand. In our tests the 990 Pro came out on top. Key features: 1TB, 2.5-inches, read/write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s , dynamic thermal guard technology, free Samsung Magician software Price history: It has drifted to $99 earlier this year but the average price is $119.

