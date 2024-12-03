2D art of the week: Vanessa Morales

Discover the power of colour in this vibrant artwork from a digital artist who's clients include Disney, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

2D art of the week; Vanessa Morales artwork
(Image credit: Vanessa Morales)

Vanessa Morales is an illustrator whose personal work explores the world of plants and frogs. She plays with the energy of colour on dark backgrounds, inspired by the phrase ‘the rainbow looks better at night’.

If you love the art created by Vanessa's and feel inspired, read our guide to the best digital art software and start creating yourself. Vanessa uses Procreate and Clip Studio Paint, two of the best iPad drawing apps, to create her art, and both come highly recommended. Read our collection of the best Procreate tutorials to learn how to use this incredible digital art app.

