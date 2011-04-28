2011 Degree Show Listings

Students across the UK and Ireland are gearing up to leap onto the professional design stage; sample what they have to offer before anyone else by attending one of the dozens of degree shows taking place this summer across the length and breadth of Britain.
Unless otherwise stated, the shows are being held at the institutions' main campuses. Some of the dates are private views, and some venues are closed at weekends, so please check with the faculty before attending.
Any shows not listed can be added to the listings online. Please email details to graduateshowcase@futurenet.com
LONDON
Barking and Dagenham College
Rush Green Campus
Dagenham Road,
Romford,
Essex,
RM7 0XU
www.barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk
'Wake Up the Nation' by Aston Rose, FdA Graphic Design, Barking & Dagenham College
Barking & Dagenham College is an established higher education provider offering a range of vocational and academic courses. In the cultural and creative sector, and right across the College, we inspire our learners to achieve their full career potential.
Graphic Design at BDC continues to build on our industry reputation for developing our learners to the highest standard of creativity and design execution through a range of commercial and experimental approaches. We offer courses from First Diploma, Extended Diploma and Foundation Diploma. We also offer progression onto our Foundation Degree (FdA) validated by UCA.
Elevation focuses on a culmination of work from our FdA Graphic Design. The show will demonstrate the best of our learner's creative talents, covering a broad range of disciplines from advertising, branding and art direction to packaging, illustration and design for Interactive media. Not forgetting our committed passion for good typography.
Camberwell College of Arts
45-64 Peckham Road
London
SE5 8UF
Dates: 20-25 June (Undergraduate)/2-8 September (Postgraduate)
Central St Martins College of Art & Design
Southampton Row
London
SW1P 4JU
Dates: 16-22 June (BA Hons. Graphic Design) / 15-23 June (MA Communication Design) / 27-28 June (Postgraduate Diploma: Character Animation)
Venue: Nicholls & Clarke, 3-10 Shoreditch High Street, Spitalfields, London, E1 6PG (BA Hons. Graphic Design) / ROCHELLE SCHOOL, Arnold Circus, London, E2 7ES (MA Communication Design) / 10 BACK HILL, London, EC1R 5EN (Postgraduate Diploma: Character Animation)
Chelsea College of Art & Design
16 John Islip Street
London
SW1P 4JU
Dates: 17-25 June (Undergraduate)/2-8 September (Postgraduate)
City & Guilds of London Art School
124 Kennington Park Road
London
SE11 4DJ
www.cityandguildsartschool.ac.uk
Dates: 22-26 June
Goldsmiths
University of London
New Cross
London
SE14 6NW
www.gold.ac.uk
Dates: 30 May-02 June (BA Design and BEng/MEng Design Innovation) / 23-27 June (Undergraduate Department of Media and Communications courses) / 14-18 July (Postgraduate Department of Media and Communications courses)
Venue: Nicholls & Clarke Buildings, 3/10 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6PG (BA Design and BEng/MEng Design Innovation) / New Academic Building, University of London, New Cross, London, SE14 6NW (Department of Media and Communications courses)
Havering College of Further & Higher Education
Ardleigh Green Road
Hornchurch
Essex
RM11 2LL
www.havering-college.ac.uk
Dates: 14-17 June
Kingston University
Knights Park campus
Grange Road
Kingston Upon Thames
KT1 2QJ
www.kingston.ac.uk/fada
Dates: 4-10 June
London College of Communication
Elephant & Castle
London
SE1 6SB
www.lcc.arts.ac.uk
Dates: 31 June-08 July
Ravensbourne
6 Penrose Way
Greenwich Peninsula
London
SE10 0EW
www.rave.ac.uk
Dates: 28-30 June
Royal College of Art
Kensington Gore
London
SW7 2EU
www.rca.ac.uk/show2011
Dates: 24 June- 3 July (closed 1 July)
Image by Liron Kroll, MA Communication Arts & Design, Royal College of Art
The Royal College of Art is the world's most influential postgraduate university of art and design, specialising in teaching and research and offering the degrees of MA, MPhil and PhD across the disciplines of fine art, applied art, design, communications and humanities. RCA graduate shows offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the very best of emerging contemporary art and design practice. Over 450 postgraduate students will exhibit work of exceptional quality, imagination and technical skill at both College campuses in Kensington and Battersea. Students from courses such as Animation; Communication Art and Design; Photography and Printmaking will be exhibiting work that uses the latest digital technology, both for artistic and commercial purposes. RCA alumni include top industry names: Ridley Scott, the Quay Brothers, James Jarvis, Jonathan Barnbrook, Tim Balaam (Hyperkit), Richard Kenworthy (Shynola) and Sean Miles (Model Robot). RCA shows are free of charge, with much of the work available for sale.
University of Greenwich
Park Row
London
SE10 9LS
www2.gre.ac.uk
Dates: 09-13 June
Venue: Dray Walk Gallery, Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, Spitalfields, London, E1 6QL
Wimbledon College of Art
Merton Hall Road
London
SW19 3QA
www.wimbledon.arts.ac.uk
Dates: 16-23 June
SOUTH EAST
University of Brighton
Mithras House
Lewes Road
Brighton BN2 4AT
www.brighton2011.com
Dates: 07-12 July
Venue: Rochelle School, London, E2 7ES
University of Bournemouth
Poole House
Talbot Campus
Fern Barrow
Poole
Dorset
BH12 5BB
www.media.bournemouth.ac.uk/studentshowcase/launch.html
Dates: 24th -26th May
Venue: The Media School, Bournemouth University
www.escape2011.co.uk
Dates: 4th-5th June
Venue: Dare Digital Offices, 101, New Cavendish Street, London
The Arts University College at Bournemouth
Wallisdown
Poole
Dorset
BH12 5HH
www.aucb.ac.uk
Dates: 23-30 June
UCA Canterbury
New Dover Road
Canterbury
Kent
CT1 3AN
www.ucreative.ac.uk/canterbury
Dates: 10 June-16 June
UCA Farnham
Falkner Road
Farnham
Surrey
GU9 7DS
www.ucreative.ac.uk/farnham
Dates: 2-11 June
UCA Maidstone
Oakwood Park
Maidstone
Kent
ME16 8AG
www.ucreative.ac.uk/maidstone
Dates: 14-17 June
UCA Rochester
Fort Pitt
Rochester
Kent
ME1 1DZ
www.ucreative.ac.uk/rochester
23 June-24 June
University of Brighton
Mithras House
Lewes Road
Brighton BN2 4AT
www.brighton.ac.uk
Dates: 04-09 June
Venue: Faculty of Arts, 58-67 Grand Parade, Brighton, BN2 0JY
University of Reading
Whiteknights
Reading
RG6 6UR
www.reading.ac.uk
Dates: 20-25 June
SOUTH WEST
University College Falmouth
Woodlane Campus
Falmouth
Cornwall
TR11 4RH
www.falmouth.ac.uk
Dates: 17-24 June
Venues: Woodlane Campus (address above - BA Hons. Illustration, BA Hons. Graphic Design) / Tremough Campus, Treliever Road, Penryn, Cornwall TR10 9EZ (BA Hons. Digital Animation)
University of Gloucester
The Park
Cheltenham
GL50 2RH
Dates: 03-10 June
Venue: Pittville Studios, Cheltenham, GL52 3JG
University of Portsmouth
University House
Winston Churchill Ave
Portsmouth
PO1 2UP
www.port.ac.uk
Dates: 06-11 June (General)/17 June (6pm - BA Animation)
Venue: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO1 2DJ (General) / Moving Picture Company, 127 Wardour Street, London, W1F 0NL (BA Animation)
University of the West of England
Bower Ashton Campus
Kennel Lodge Road
Bower Ashton
Bristol
BS3 2JT
www.uwe.ac.uk
Dates: 10-16 June
Venue: UWE Bower Ashton Campus (address above) and Spike Island, 133 Cumberland Road, Bristol, BS1 6UX
EAST
Cambridge School of Art
East Road
City Centre
Cambridge
CB1 1BD
www.cambridgeschoolofart.com
Dates: 03-10 June
Norwich University College of the Arts
Francis House
3-7 Redwell Street
Norwich
NR2 4SN
www.nuca.ac.uk
Dates: 22-28 June
EAST MIDLANDS
De Montfort University
Gateway Street
Leicester
LE1 9BH
www.dmu.ac.uk
Dates: 17-23 June
New College Stamford
Drift Road
Stamford
Lincolnshire
PE16 1XA
www.uncoated.co
Dates: 1st-3rd June
Lincoln School of Art & Design
University of Lincoln
Brayford Pool
Lincoln
LN6 7TS
www.lsad.co.uk
Dates: 03-17 June
Loughborough University
School of Arts
Epinal Way
Loughborough
Leicestershire
LE11 3TU
www.lboro.ac.uk
Dates: 17-23 June
Nottingham Trent University
Burton Street
Nottingham
NG1 4BU
www.ntu.ac.uk
Dates: 02-12 June
University of Derby
Kedleston Road
Derby
DE22 1GB
www.derby.ac.uk
Dates: 03-11 June
WEST MIDLANDS
Solihull College
Blossomfield Road Campus
Solihull
B91 1SB
www.solihull.ac.uk
27 June-01 July
The University of Worcester
Henwick Grove
Worcester
WR2 6AJ
www.cogitoergosum.co.uk
Dates: 25-29 May
Birmingham City University
Dates: 17-19 June (Visual Communications) / 13-20 June (School of Art - Margaret Street) / 14-19 June (School of Art - Bourneville)
Venue: BIAD, Gosta Green, Birmingham, B4 7DX (Visual Communications) / BIAD, Margaret Street, Birmingham, B3 3BX (School of Art - Margaret Street) / BIAD, Bourneville, Birmingham, B30 1JX (School of Art - Bourneville)
Coventry University
Priory Street
Coventry
CV1 5FB
Dates: 04-08 June
Venue: Graham Sutherland Building, Coventry University, Coventry, CV 5FB
Hereford College of Arts
Folly Lane
Hereford
HR1 1LT
www.hereford-art-col.ac.uk
Dates: 18-22 June
Staffordshire University
College Road
Stoke-on-Trent
ST4 2DE
www.staffs.ac.uk
Dates: 13-18 June
University of Wolverhampton
Wulfruna Street
Wolverhampton
West Midlands
WV1 1LY
www.wlv.ac.uk
Dates: 03-11 June
Venue: School of Art & Design, University of Wolverhampton City Campus North, Molineux Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT
NORTH EAST
Cleveland College of Art & Design
Church Square Campus
Hartlepool
TS24 7EX
www.ccad.ac.uk
Dates: 03-09 June
Venues: Church Square Campus (address above - Higher education courses) / Green Lane, Middlesborough, TS5 7RJ and Burlam Road, Middlesborough, TS5 5AS (Further education courses)
Northumbria University
School of Design
City Campus East
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE1 8ST
www.northumbria.ac.uk
Dates: 16 June-01 July
NORTH WEST
Manchester School of Art
Manchester Metropolitan University
All Saints Building
All Saints
Manchester
M15 6BH
www.onyourmarks2011.com
Dates: 17-22 June
Venue: Chatham Building, Manchester School Of Art, MMU, Manchester
University of Central Lancashire
School of Art, Design and Performance
Victoria Building
Preston
PR1 2HE
www.uclan.ac.uk
Dates:10-19 June
University of Salford
Salford
Greater Manchester
M5 4WT
www.salford.ac.uk
Date: 10-18 June
Venue: School of Art & Design, The University of Salford, Centenary Building, Peru Street, Salford, M3 6EQ / Allerton Studios, Frederick Road, M6 6PU (Graphic Design and Visual Arts)
YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE
Hull School of Art & Design
Queen's Gardens
Hull
HU1 3DG
www.artdesignhull.ac.uk
Dates: 03-10 June
Leeds College of Art
Blenheim Walk
Leeds LS2 9AQ
www.leeds-art.ac.uk
Dates: 18-23 June
Sheffield Hallam University
City Campus
Sheffield
S1 1WB
www.shu.ac.uk/creativespark
Dates: 11-25 June
University of Bradford
Richmond Road
Bradford
BD7 1DP
http://scim.brad.ac.uk
Date: 27 May
University of Huddersfield
Queensgate
Huddersfield
HD1 3DH
www.hud.ac.uk
Dates: 17-25 June
University of Leeds
School of Design
University of Leeds
Leeds
LS2 9JT
www.leedsschoolofdesign.co.uk
Dates: 13-17 June
WALES
Cardiff School of Art & Design
University of Wales Institute, Cardiff
Llandaff Campus
Western Avenue
Cardiff
CF5 2YB
www.csad.uwic.ac.uk
Dates: 18-24 June
Swansea Metropolitan University
Mt Pleasant Campus
Mt Pleasant
Swansea
West Glamorgan
SA1 6ED
www.smu.ac.uk
Dates: 06-10 May (BA Hons. General Illustration)/13-19 May (BA Hons. Graphic Design)
Venue: Swansea Grand Theatre, Singleton Street, Swansea, SA1 3QJ
University of Glamorgan
Pontypridd
Wales
CF37 1DL
www.glam.ac.uk
Dates: 03 June (BA Animation) / 10 June-TBC (General)
Venue: The Atrium, 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN
University of Wales, Newport
City Campus
Usk Way
Newport
NP20 2BP
www.newport.ac.uk/artmediadesign
Dates: 17 June-01 July
SCOTLAND
University of the West of Scotland
Ayr Campus
Beech Grove
Ayr
KA8 0SR
www.digitalrenaissance.org.uk
Dates: 26 May-04 June
Venue: The Lighthouse, 11 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow G1 3NU
Edinburgh College of Art
74 Lauriston Place
Edinburgh
EH3 9DF
www.eca.ac.uk
Dates: 11-19 June
Glasgow School of Art
167 Renfrew Street
Glasgow
G3 6RQ
www.gsa.ac.uk
Dates: 16 May-19 June
Gray's School of Art
Robert Gordon University
Garthdee Campus
Garthdee Road
Aberdeen
AB10 7QD
www.rgu.ac.uk
Dates: 18-25 June
University of Abertay Dundee
Bell Street
Dundee
DD1 1HG
www.abertay.ac.uk
Dates: 20 May-03 June
IRELAND
Waterford Institute of Technology
Cork Road
Waterford
Co. Waterford
Ireland
www2.wit.ie
Dates: 20-27 May
GROUP SHOWS
D&AD New Blood 2011
Old Truman Brewery
91 Brick Lane
London
E1 6Ql
www.dandad.org/talent/new-blood
Dates: 01-04 July
This leading creative graduate exhibition is designed to showcase the best emerging talent from the D&AD University Network. It introduces them to the leading creatives in the industry and is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in creativity to network, gain inspiration and view the stars of tomorrow.
Free Range 2011
The Old Truman Brewery
91 - 95 Brick Lane
London
E1 6QL
www.free-range.org.uk
Dates: 31 May-25 July
Free Range is an Old Truman Brewery special project set up by Tamsin O'Hanlon to provide new creative graduates with the opportunity to showcase their work on an international level. Since its inception 11 years ago, Free Range has become the number one platform and launch pad for the next crop of creatives to showcase their work to both public and industry. Attracting visitor numbers to rival the largest art events, the annual Free Range exhibitions present the work of thousands of art, design students in several distinct categories including: fashion, art, graphics, photography and interior design. See the website for full listings and opening times.
New Designers 2011
Business Design Centre
52 Upper Street
London
N1
www.newdesigners.com
Dates: 29 June-02 July (Part 1) / 06-09 July (Part 2)
New Designers brings together a broad cross-section of design talent under one roof, from graphic design and illustration to contemporary applied arts, from metalwork to special design. New Designers 2010 attracted over 16,000 visitors, keen to see the work of 3,500 graduates from the 200 top design courses in the UK. For tickets and opening times, see the website.