2011 Degree Show Listings

Students across the UK and Ireland are gearing up to leap onto the professional design stage; sample what they have to offer before anyone else by attending one of the dozens of degree shows taking place this summer across the length and breadth of Britain.

Unless otherwise stated, the shows are being held at the institutions' main campuses. Some of the dates are private views, and some venues are closed at weekends, so please check with the faculty before attending.

LONDON

Barking and Dagenham College

Rush Green Campus

Dagenham Road,

Romford,

Essex,

RM7 0XU

www.barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk

'Wake Up the Nation' by Aston Rose, FdA Graphic Design, Barking & Dagenham College

art barking

Barking & Dagenham College is an established higher education provider offering a range of vocational and academic courses. In the cultural and creative sector, and right across the College, we inspire our learners to achieve their full career potential.

Graphic Design at BDC continues to build on our industry reputation for developing our learners to the highest standard of creativity and design execution through a range of commercial and experimental approaches. We offer courses from First Diploma, Extended Diploma and Foundation Diploma. We also offer progression onto our Foundation Degree (FdA) validated by UCA.

Elevation focuses on a culmination of work from our FdA Graphic Design. The show will demonstrate the best of our learner's creative talents, covering a broad range of disciplines from advertising, branding and art direction to packaging, illustration and design for Interactive media. Not forgetting our committed passion for good typography.

Camberwell College of Arts

45-64 Peckham Road

London

SE5 8UF

Dates: 20-25 June (Undergraduate)/2-8 September (Postgraduate)

Central St Martins College of Art & Design

Southampton Row

London

SW1P 4JU

Dates: 16-22 June (BA Hons. Graphic Design) / 15-23 June (MA Communication Design) / 27-28 June (Postgraduate Diploma: Character Animation)

Venue: Nicholls & Clarke, 3-10 Shoreditch High Street, Spitalfields, London, E1 6PG (BA Hons. Graphic Design) / ROCHELLE SCHOOL, Arnold Circus, London, E2 7ES (MA Communication Design) / 10 BACK HILL, London, EC1R 5EN (Postgraduate Diploma: Character Animation)

Chelsea College of Art & Design

16 John Islip Street

London

SW1P 4JU

Dates: 17-25 June (Undergraduate)/2-8 September (Postgraduate)

City & Guilds of London Art School

124 Kennington Park Road

London

SE11 4DJ

www.cityandguildsartschool.ac.uk

Dates: 22-26 June

Goldsmiths

University of London

New Cross

London

SE14 6NW

www.gold.ac.uk

Dates: 30 May-02 June (BA Design and BEng/MEng Design Innovation) / 23-27 June (Undergraduate Department of Media and Communications courses) / 14-18 July (Postgraduate Department of Media and Communications courses)

Venue: Nicholls & Clarke Buildings, 3/10 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6PG (BA Design and BEng/MEng Design Innovation) / New Academic Building, University of London, New Cross, London, SE14 6NW (Department of Media and Communications courses)

Havering College of Further & Higher Education

Ardleigh Green Road

Hornchurch

Essex

RM11 2LL

www.havering-college.ac.uk

Dates: 14-17 June

Kingston University

Knights Park campus

Grange Road

Kingston Upon Thames

KT1 2QJ

www.kingston.ac.uk/fada

Dates: 4-10 June

London College of Communication

Elephant & Castle

London

SE1 6SB

www.lcc.arts.ac.uk

Dates: 31 June-08 July

Ravensbourne

6 Penrose Way

Greenwich Peninsula

London

SE10 0EW

www.rave.ac.uk

Dates: 28-30 June

Royal College of Art

Kensington Gore

London

SW7 2EU

www.rca.ac.uk/show2011

Dates: 24 June- 3 July (closed 1 July)

Image by Liron Kroll, MA Communication Arts & Design, Royal College of Art

art RCA

The Royal College of Art is the world's most influential postgraduate university of art and design, specialising in teaching and research and offering the degrees of MA, MPhil and PhD across the disciplines of fine art, applied art, design, communications and humanities. RCA graduate shows offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the very best of emerging contemporary art and design practice. Over 450 postgraduate students will exhibit work of exceptional quality, imagination and technical skill at both College campuses in Kensington and Battersea. Students from courses such as Animation; Communication Art and Design; Photography and Printmaking will be exhibiting work that uses the latest digital technology, both for artistic and commercial purposes. RCA alumni include top industry names: Ridley Scott, the Quay Brothers, James Jarvis, Jonathan Barnbrook, Tim Balaam (Hyperkit), Richard Kenworthy (Shynola) and Sean Miles (Model Robot). RCA shows are free of charge, with much of the work available for sale.

University of Greenwich

Park Row

London

SE10 9LS

www2.gre.ac.uk

Dates: 09-13 June

Venue: Dray Walk Gallery, Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, Spitalfields, London, E1 6QL

Wimbledon College of Art

Merton Hall Road

London

SW19 3QA

www.wimbledon.arts.ac.uk

Dates: 16-23 June



SOUTH EAST

University of Brighton

Mithras House

Lewes Road

Brighton BN2 4AT

www.brighton2011.com

Dates: 07-12 July

Venue: Rochelle School, London, E2 7ES

University of Bournemouth

Poole House

Talbot Campus

Fern Barrow

Poole

Dorset

BH12 5BB

www.media.bournemouth.ac.uk/studentshowcase/launch.html

Dates: 24th -26th May

Venue: The Media School, Bournemouth University

www.escape2011.co.uk

Dates: 4th-5th June

Venue: Dare Digital Offices, 101, New Cavendish Street, London

The Arts University College at Bournemouth

Wallisdown

Poole

Dorset

BH12 5HH

www.aucb.ac.uk

Dates: 23-30 June

UCA Canterbury

New Dover Road

Canterbury

Kent

CT1 3AN

www.ucreative.ac.uk/canterbury

Dates: 10 June-16 June

UCA Farnham

Falkner Road

Farnham

Surrey

GU9 7DS

www.ucreative.ac.uk/farnham

Dates: 2-11 June

UCA Maidstone

Oakwood Park

Maidstone

Kent

ME16 8AG

www.ucreative.ac.uk/maidstone

Dates: 14-17 June

UCA Rochester

Fort Pitt

Rochester

Kent

ME1 1DZ

www.ucreative.ac.uk/rochester

23 June-24 June

University of Brighton

Mithras House

Lewes Road

Brighton BN2 4AT

www.brighton.ac.uk

Dates: 04-09 June

Venue: Faculty of Arts, 58-67 Grand Parade, Brighton, BN2 0JY

University of Reading

Whiteknights

Reading

RG6 6UR

www.reading.ac.uk

Dates: 20-25 June



SOUTH WEST

University College Falmouth

Woodlane Campus

Falmouth

Cornwall

TR11 4RH

www.falmouth.ac.uk

Dates: 17-24 June

Venues: Woodlane Campus (address above - BA Hons. Illustration, BA Hons. Graphic Design) / Tremough Campus, Treliever Road, Penryn, Cornwall TR10 9EZ (BA Hons. Digital Animation)

University of Gloucester

The Park

Cheltenham

GL50 2RH

Dates: 03-10 June

Venue: Pittville Studios, Cheltenham, GL52 3JG

University of Portsmouth

University House

Winston Churchill Ave

Portsmouth

PO1 2UP

www.port.ac.uk

Dates: 06-11 June (General)/17 June (6pm - BA Animation)

Venue: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO1 2DJ (General) / Moving Picture Company, 127 Wardour Street, London, W1F 0NL (BA Animation)

University of the West of England

Bower Ashton Campus

Kennel Lodge Road

Bower Ashton

Bristol

BS3 2JT

www.uwe.ac.uk

Dates: 10-16 June

Venue: UWE Bower Ashton Campus (address above) and Spike Island, 133 Cumberland Road, Bristol, BS1 6UX



EAST

Cambridge School of Art

East Road

City Centre

Cambridge

CB1 1BD

www.cambridgeschoolofart.com

Dates: 03-10 June

Norwich University College of the Arts

Francis House

3-7 Redwell Street

Norwich

NR2 4SN

www.nuca.ac.uk

Dates: 22-28 June

EAST MIDLANDS

De Montfort University

Gateway Street

Leicester

LE1 9BH

www.dmu.ac.uk

Dates: 17-23 June

New College Stamford

Drift Road

Stamford

Lincolnshire

PE16 1XA

www.uncoated.co

Dates: 1st-3rd June

Lincoln School of Art & Design

University of Lincoln

Brayford Pool

Lincoln

LN6 7TS

www.lsad.co.uk

Dates: 03-17 June

Loughborough University

School of Arts

Epinal Way

Loughborough

Leicestershire

LE11 3TU

www.lboro.ac.uk

Dates: 17-23 June

Nottingham Trent University

Burton Street

Nottingham

NG1 4BU

www.ntu.ac.uk

Dates: 02-12 June

University of Derby

Kedleston Road

Derby

DE22 1GB

www.derby.ac.uk

Dates: 03-11 June



WEST MIDLANDS

Solihull College

Blossomfield Road Campus

Solihull

B91 1SB

www.solihull.ac.uk

27 June-01 July

The University of Worcester

Henwick Grove

Worcester

WR2 6AJ

www.cogitoergosum.co.uk

Dates: 25-29 May

Birmingham City University

Dates: 17-19 June (Visual Communications) / 13-20 June (School of Art - Margaret Street) / 14-19 June (School of Art - Bourneville)

Venue: BIAD, Gosta Green, Birmingham, B4 7DX (Visual Communications) / BIAD, Margaret Street, Birmingham, B3 3BX (School of Art - Margaret Street) / BIAD, Bourneville, Birmingham, B30 1JX (School of Art - Bourneville)

Coventry University

Priory Street

Coventry

CV1 5FB

Dates: 04-08 June

Venue: Graham Sutherland Building, Coventry University, Coventry, CV 5FB

Hereford College of Arts

Folly Lane

Hereford

HR1 1LT

www.hereford-art-col.ac.uk

Dates: 18-22 June

Staffordshire University

College Road

Stoke-on-Trent

ST4 2DE

www.staffs.ac.uk

Dates: 13-18 June

University of Wolverhampton

Wulfruna Street

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

WV1 1LY

www.wlv.ac.uk

Dates: 03-11 June

Venue: School of Art & Design, University of Wolverhampton City Campus North, Molineux Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT



NORTH EAST

Cleveland College of Art & Design

Church Square Campus

Hartlepool

TS24 7EX

www.ccad.ac.uk

Dates: 03-09 June

Venues: Church Square Campus (address above - Higher education courses) / Green Lane, Middlesborough, TS5 7RJ and Burlam Road, Middlesborough, TS5 5AS (Further education courses)

Northumbria University

School of Design

City Campus East

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 8ST

www.northumbria.ac.uk

Dates: 16 June-01 July



NORTH WEST

Manchester School of Art

Manchester Metropolitan University

All Saints Building

All Saints

Manchester

M15 6BH

www.onyourmarks2011.com

Dates: 17-22 June

Venue: Chatham Building, Manchester School Of Art, MMU, Manchester

University of Central Lancashire

School of Art, Design and Performance

Victoria Building

Preston

PR1 2HE

www.uclan.ac.uk

Dates:10-19 June

University of Salford

Salford

Greater Manchester

M5 4WT

www.salford.ac.uk

Date: 10-18 June

Venue: School of Art & Design, The University of Salford, Centenary Building, Peru Street, Salford, M3 6EQ / Allerton Studios, Frederick Road, M6 6PU (Graphic Design and Visual Arts)



YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE

Hull School of Art & Design

Queen's Gardens

Hull

HU1 3DG

www.artdesignhull.ac.uk

Dates: 03-10 June

Leeds College of Art

Blenheim Walk

Leeds LS2 9AQ

www.leeds-art.ac.uk

Dates: 18-23 June

Sheffield Hallam University

City Campus

Sheffield

S1 1WB

www.shu.ac.uk/creativespark

Dates: 11-25 June

University of Bradford

Richmond Road

Bradford

BD7 1DP

http://scim.brad.ac.uk

Date: 27 May

University of Huddersfield

Queensgate

Huddersfield

HD1 3DH

www.hud.ac.uk

Dates: 17-25 June

University of Leeds

School of Design

University of Leeds

Leeds

LS2 9JT

www.leedsschoolofdesign.co.uk

Dates: 13-17 June



WALES

Cardiff School of Art & Design

University of Wales Institute, Cardiff

Llandaff Campus

Western Avenue

Cardiff

CF5 2YB

www.csad.uwic.ac.uk

Dates: 18-24 June

Swansea Metropolitan University

Mt Pleasant Campus

Mt Pleasant

Swansea

West Glamorgan

SA1 6ED

www.smu.ac.uk

Dates: 06-10 May (BA Hons. General Illustration)/13-19 May (BA Hons. Graphic Design)

Venue: Swansea Grand Theatre, Singleton Street, Swansea, SA1 3QJ

University of Glamorgan

Pontypridd

Wales

CF37 1DL

www.glam.ac.uk

Dates: 03 June (BA Animation) / 10 June-TBC (General)

Venue: The Atrium, 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN

University of Wales, Newport

City Campus

Usk Way

Newport

NP20 2BP

www.newport.ac.uk/artmediadesign

Dates: 17 June-01 July



SCOTLAND

University of the West of Scotland

Ayr Campus

Beech Grove

Ayr

KA8 0SR

www.digitalrenaissance.org.uk

Dates: 26 May-04 June

Venue: The Lighthouse, 11 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow G1 3NU

Edinburgh College of Art

74 Lauriston Place

Edinburgh

EH3 9DF

www.eca.ac.uk

Dates: 11-19 June

Glasgow School of Art

167 Renfrew Street

Glasgow

G3 6RQ

www.gsa.ac.uk

Dates: 16 May-19 June

Gray's School of Art

Robert Gordon University

Garthdee Campus

Garthdee Road

Aberdeen

AB10 7QD

www.rgu.ac.uk

Dates: 18-25 June

University of Abertay Dundee

Bell Street

Dundee

DD1 1HG

www.abertay.ac.uk

Dates: 20 May-03 June



IRELAND

Waterford Institute of Technology

Cork Road

Waterford

Co. Waterford

Ireland

www2.wit.ie

Dates: 20-27 May



GROUP SHOWS

D&AD New Blood 2011

Old Truman Brewery

91 Brick Lane

London

E1 6Ql

www.dandad.org/talent/new-blood

Dates: 01-04 July

This leading creative graduate exhibition is designed to showcase the best emerging talent from the D&AD University Network. It introduces them to the leading creatives in the industry and is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in creativity to network, gain inspiration and view the stars of tomorrow.

Free Range 2011

The Old Truman Brewery

91 - 95 Brick Lane

London

E1 6QL

www.free-range.org.uk

Dates: 31 May-25 July

Free Range is an Old Truman Brewery special project set up by Tamsin O'Hanlon to provide new creative graduates with the opportunity to showcase their work on an international level. Since its inception 11 years ago, Free Range has become the number one platform and launch pad for the next crop of creatives to showcase their work to both public and industry. Attracting visitor numbers to rival the largest art events, the annual Free Range exhibitions present the work of thousands of art, design students in several distinct categories including: fashion, art, graphics, photography and interior design. See the website for full listings and opening times.

New Designers 2011

Business Design Centre

52 Upper Street

London

N1

www.newdesigners.com

Dates: 29 June-02 July (Part 1) / 06-09 July (Part 2)

New Designers brings together a broad cross-section of design talent under one roof, from graphic design and illustration to contemporary applied arts, from metalwork to special design. New Designers 2010 attracted over 16,000 visitors, keen to see the work of 3,500 graduates from the 200 top design courses in the UK. For tickets and opening times, see the website.