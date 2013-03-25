Topics

Computer Arts Collection Volume 2 Part 3: Illustration

Graphic design  

Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With over 200 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Volume 2 Part 3 focuses on illustration. This issue's guest-edited Studio Project, complete with accompanying video diaries, comes courtesy of ilovedust - the studio responsible for the famous interior visuals of MEATliquor. The project sees the studio continue its collaboration with the burger chain by creating a range of chaotic, stained glass window-inspired graphics for MEATmission.

Our unmissible 20-page Trend Report looks at the latest movements to shape the illustration scene, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading forecasting agency FranklinTill.

Other features include:

  • Industry focus: the director of the AOI looks at how changing rights and diversifying markets are affecting the new generation of illustrators
  • Interview: renowned Finnish fashion illustrator Laura Laine explains the creative process behind her dark, whimsical images
  • Process: we talk to the creatives responsible for the past year's most inspiring illustration projects, including Kate Moross' oversized mural for the Google Big Tent event in NYC
