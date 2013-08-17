Creative Bloq welcomes readers of Computer Arts!

If you're used to visiting Computerarts.co.uk every day, then you'll notice something a little different about the site you're looking at right now. That's because Computer Arts (which you can buy here) is now publishing all its online content via Creativebloq.com.

What's Creative Bloq?

Creative Bloq is a multidisciplinary site for designers and creatives of all types. Launched just over a year ago by the makers of .net, Computer Arts, and 3D World, it brings you a daily dose of news, tips, features and inspiration covering all aspects of the design industry.

So where can I go for my daily fix of web news/inspiration?

Stay right here! From today, all online content from Computer Arts is going to be published on Creative Bloq. That means you'll be getting even MORE graphic design-related news and articles than ever before, updated daily. (Plus we've brought over your favourite articles from Computerarts.co.uk in case you need to refer back to them).

How do I filter out the other stuff?

If you want to view graphic design articles only, then use the graphic design tab in the nav. And if you want to view just content from Computer Arts magazine then simply visit the magazine's channel page or use this RSS feed. But we hope you'll enjoy the other content we publish, too. Because as we see it, in this multi-platform, multi-device, multi-disciplinary world, the more design-related information and inspiration you can soak up, from as many different perspectives, the better.

In short, at Creative Bloq we're addicted to design - and we're really happy to have you on board. Enjoy!