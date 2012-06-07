Fotolia TEN: free PSD file from digital artist Takeshi

Fotolia said in a press release:

"Fotolia's TEN collection brings you New York-based digital artist Takeshi, number 7 in the series that gives you the the best of digital art, graphic resources and education all in one place. This project helps design enthusiasts to improve their knowledge and skills with the help of free access to the source files of the world’s top digital artist.

Source files

"As in previous months, you will receive access to over 100 files and learn how each individual graphic component plays a part in creating the final image. You will not only have access to the file in its entirety, you will also be able to view the ‘making of’ video of each featured artist," Fotolia says.

You can download Takeshi's PSD file for free for 24 hours, starting tomorrow, Friday 8th June, after which the file will be priced at a modest £6.