From giant jellyfish to 8-bit games

- Monday's image of the day was very popular on our Facebook page, a still from Lena Steinkhler trippy video New York Biotopes.
- An picture taken from animated video for New York band Black Light Dinner Party's new single was Tuesday's image of the day.
- On Wednesday we featured Base's identity work for NYC x Design, a really cool branding project.
- Thursday saw us look into Peter Sluszka's amazing new music promo for Bat For Lashes.
- Last up, Friday's image of the day, Marisa Glick's winning entry in the Nokia Design Challenge.
