Disney dials up ‘80s nostalgia for Rivals with four iconic brand collabs, including Volkswagen

Fans of nostalgia will be delighted to hear that Disney is bringing back the '80s for iconic partner brands during the new series of Rivals.

With headline sponsorship from Volkswagen for the first and second seasons hosted on Disney+, and deals with Waitrose, PG Tips and Bombay Sapphire, product and brand integrations will be given the same impeccable '80s styling as the rest of the production. You can also catch the '80s branding offscreen thanks to in-store, social and fan promotions including limited-edition products and more.

Here's hoping it's all as convincing as the best '80s ads really were.

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The Volkswagen styling is particularly exciting (especially for car fans) as it celebrates 50 years of GTI by not only bringing back an authentic '80s Golf GI Cabriolet onscreen for season two, but more branded indents, social and fan campaigns. VW is one of the most iconic brands in history (with one of the best print ads), so it's a fun chance to travel back to just one of its eras.

(Image credit: Disney Advertising)

Waitrose will be featured at key moments in Rivals, with the recreation of '80s-style stores. Disney worked with brand experts and archivists to create the sets. Added to that is an '1980s power lunch'-inspired range in store, including canned cocktails, crisps, ice-cream and tote bags, celebrating ‘Noshtalgia'.

(Image credit: Disney Advertising)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney Advertising) (Image credit: Disney Advertising)

The PG Tips Monkey has been given a Rivals-inspired makeover (look out for him on limited-edition packs), and there's a competition to win one. There will also be in-store activations and a campaign to 'keep it PG' (presumably referencing the steamy nature of the series).

It's the first time Disney Advertising has partnered with brands to integrate products into a scripted Hulu Original on Disney+ in the UK, and the '80s edge gives it a real point of difference from other product placement deals. It's much more creative and is a real hook for the show.