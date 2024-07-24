Download resources for ImagineFX 243

Features
By
Contributions from
published

Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 243 of ImagineFX magazine.

ImagineFX 243
(Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 243, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription.

Please note: if you have any trouble downloading a file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window.

Rob Redman
Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of 3D World and ImagineFX magazines and has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography. As a 3D artist he created the mothership in the Webby winning Plot Device and was animator on the follow-up; Order up. He has created training for Cinema 4D and Blackmagic Design Fusion artists. He's been a published product and food photographer since the age of 15. As well as being a multi-instrumentalist, Rob is also an avid beard grower.

With contributions from