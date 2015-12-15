Your invitation to join net Pro…

We are pleased to announce the launch of net Pro, our new package for web professionals offering monthly web trends, industry insight plus much more.
For more than 20 years, net magazine has been at the forefront of web design and development. Join the net Pro community and save £30…
Get the Pro Package worth £371
What's included?
- 13 issues of net in print and digital
- An annual industry report worth £100
- Discounts to Industry conferences including Generate
- A free design handbook worth £9.99
- Special discounts from selected partners
- A monthly newsletter