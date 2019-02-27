The best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 deals for 2019

When it comes to choosing a new laptop, graphic designers often have to find a compromise between power and portability. However, with the Lenovo ThinkPad P1, you no longer have to make that difficult decision. Here, we've rounded up the best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 deals around right now, so you can snap up the best price on your new laptop.

The ThinkPad P1 is the thinnest and lightest workstation from Lenovo, weighing in at a trim 18.44mm and 1.7kg. Don't let its size deceive you though, the ThinkPad P1 packs a punch thanks to its 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors. Backed up with NVIDIA Quadro graphics, this is a strong Windows device that is capable of doing heavy lifting while you're out and about. That's why it ranks so highly in our guide to the best laptops for graphic design.

Here, we've rounded up the best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 deals available right now. Our dedicated tool automatically checks prices across all major online retailers, so you can be sure that the deals you see here are the very best you’ll find.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Lenovo ThinkPad P1

This high performance device is one of the most powerful laptops on the market

CPU: Intel Core i5, Core i7, Core i9 or Xeon | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro P1000 / P2000 | RAM: 8GB-64GB | Screen: 15.6" Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256-4TB SSD

Fantastic screen

Slim design

High performance keyboard

Expensive

Thanks to its all-round performance, 64GB of memory and 4K display with 100% AdobeRGB coverage, it's no surprise that the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is a popular choice with high-end content creators. It's even made our shortlist of the best laptops for graphic designers.

A high performance laptop comes with a premium price tag though, and the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is no exception. That's where we come in. We've scoured the internet to bring you the best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 deals and discounts available right now. Check out the best offers below.

Related articles: