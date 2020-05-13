Enhance your graphic design and photography projects

As designers, we are often searching for that special way to add a finishing touch to a project. If you're a graphic designer, that may mean adding extra texture or a pop of color to your image. This High-Resolution Backgrounds Bundle brings you everything you need to add awesome elements to your latest designs or photos.

Powered by creative bundle experts, Eldamar Studio, this extensive background bundle has over 7,500 hi-res HD backgrounds of all sorts, shapes, and sizes. You'll soon be on your way to finding the perfect extra component to add to your current designs or be inspired to create new works of art.

Creative assets for personal and professional use

Add new creative flair into your designs with a massive array of high-quality backgrounds and artistic textures. At 5,000p and 300dpi, each element is compatible with design and photography platforms such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and more. You'll get over 2,000 blurred backgrounds, over 1,000 gradient backgrounds, hundreds of polygon backgrounds, and more. Niche backgrounds in categories such as retro, abstract, vintage, grunge, and galaxy also come with the bundle, giving you endless options for the visual look you are seeking. Plus, each asset is customizable and available for usage on both digital and print mediums. You'll be able to search various themes, color swatches, and textures, allowing for versatile project assets to add to your current image library.

Whether your next creative undertaking is personal or professional, you'll be equipped with a collection of elements to help add the finishing touch to your image. With a commercial license included and lifetime access available on all the backgrounds, you will never have to worry about usage rights or time-related issues for any of the assets. Compatible on Mac and PC, you'll be able to use each element over and over again and on any device. The possibilities are endless.

While the 7,700+ High-Resolution Backgrounds Bundle is usually priced at $69, you can now add thousands of backgrounds to your collection for only $39. Bring new elements into your work and achieve your ultimate vision with thousands of unique design elements.

