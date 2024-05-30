The Euro 2024 logo is packed full of clever Easter eggs

And each host city has its own design.

UEFA 2024 begins in two weeks, so you have probably started to see a lot of the Euro 2024 logo around. The vibrant design will be appearing everywhere from promotional pieces to TV graphics to shirt sleeves on the pitch. 

At first glance, the logo shows the European Football Championship trophy, the Henri Delaunay cup, on a colourful backdrop. But there is a bunch of little Easter eggs packed into the emblem (we do love nice logo design secrets).

