I just found the MacBook Pro M3 at the cheapest price yet

The latest MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro, 2023) just got an exciting $250 price cut at B&H Photo. It's now only $1,749 down from $1,999 in Space Black. This is the fastest, most powerful laptop that Apple makes – and this is by far the best Macbook Pro M3 price we've found since its release 3 months ago.
Having a 14-inch display is enough for most, but if you need a larger screen then you can also save $200 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro model now only $2,299 at Best Buy down from $2,499. For an extra $500, you get not only a larger display but an extra GPU core with the 16-inch model, and upgraded resolution too, making it a great laptop for graphic design.
We can say with certainty that these mighty MacBooks aren't for casual users, and definitely aren't the best laptops for students either, given the high price tags (even with Apple student discounts applied). But this deal at least shaves off $250. And we think this is a great option for creative professionals with more demanding workloads, and those in need of the power boost from the M3 Pro.
The best MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro) deal today
MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro, 18GB RAM)
Was:
$1,999
Now: $1,749 at B&H Photo
Save: $250
Overview: We think the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the latest M3 Pro chip is a great choice for those who can not only afford this latest model, but need the processing power that it provides. Now with $250 off, this is a great time to buy.
Key features: Display: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Pro (11-core CPU / 14-core GPU)| RAM: 18GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 3.5 pounds | Ports: 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: This is the best discount we've seen on the M3 Pro MacBook to date.
Price check: Walmart: $1,994 | Best Buy: $1,799
Review consensus: We've reviewed the latest MacBook Pro M3 model, but only with the basic M3 chip, not the M3 Pro, and with a 16-inch display. Still, our reviewer and resident 3D animator found that it offered excellent performance and battery life, despite limited user upgrades.
