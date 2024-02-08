I just found the MacBook Pro M3 at the cheapest price yet

The latest MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro, 2023) just got an exciting $250 price cut at B&H Photo. It's now only $1,749 down from $1,999 in Space Black. This is the fastest, most powerful laptop that Apple makes – and this is by far the best Macbook Pro M3 price we've found since its release 3 months ago.

Having a 14-inch display is enough for most, but if you need a larger screen then you can also save $200 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro model now only $2,299 at Best Buy down from $2,499. For an extra $500, you get not only a larger display but an extra GPU core with the 16-inch model, and upgraded resolution too, making it a great laptop for graphic design.

We can say with certainty that these mighty MacBooks aren't for casual users, and definitely aren't the best laptops for students either, given the high price tags (even with Apple student discounts applied). But this deal at least shaves off $250. And we think this is a great option for creative professionals with more demanding workloads, and those in need of the power boost from the M3 Pro.

The best MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro) deal today

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro, 2023) model in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.