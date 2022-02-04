Get Adobe Creative Cloud Photography for less

In Europe, the Middle East or Africa, and thinking of investing in Adobe Photoshop for your creative endeavours? Well, now might be the perfect time to do just that. Today Adobe has announced it's giving 16% off its Creative Cloud Photography Plan, meaning you can get your hands on Photoshop and Lightroom for just €9.98/£8.32 a month.



Sadly this deal isn't available if you're in the UK, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, or Saudi Arabia. But you can check out this guide to help you download Photoshop.

Adobe Creative Cloud's Photography Plan comes with Photoshop for your desktop and iPad, Lightroom for desktop and mobile, Adobe Portfolio to help show off your work, Adobe Fonts and 20GB or 1TB of cloud storage. That's an essential toolkit for anyone interested in editing or enhancing their photos.

Don't take too long to decide if this is right for you though as this deal lasts less than two weeks, coming to an end on Tuesday 15 February. If it's the photo editing apps you're after, deals on Adobe Creative Cloud don't get much better than this.

Get 16% off the Adobe Photography Plan

Adobe Photography Plan: €11.99/£9.99 €9.98/£8.32 per month

Save 16%: Boost your image editing capabilities with the Adobe Photography Plan. You'll get Photoshop desktop, Photoshop for iPad, and Lightroom for your desktop and mobile for 16% less. Deal ends 15 February 2022.



What do you get with this Adobe deal?

Not sure whether this plan is for you? Take a look at exactly what Adobe's Photography Plan offers:

Lightroom CC for desktop and mobile photo editing

Lightroom Classic CC for desktop-focused photo editing

Photoshop CC on both desktop and iPad to transform your photos

Spark Premium to create graphics, web pages and videos

Adobe Portfolio to build showcase websites easily

Adobe Fonts for all your font needs

20GB or 1TB of cloud storage

Adding these Adobe apps to your digital toolbox supercharge your creativity. Together Photoshop and Lightroom are the leading photo editing software. Not into photography? Not to worry, you can use these tools to create vivid, intricate artwork by combining images or experimenting with colours and effects. There's even the option to relocate or remove objects within your image, and turn photos into 3D objects or paintings.

