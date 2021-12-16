Unbeatable Nintendo Switch deals live now – with shipping in time for Christmas

With just 11 sleeps to go until Christmas, there's not long to get presents sorted. But if, like many, a Nintendo Switch is high on a loved ones wish list, you're in luck. We've not only found some retailers that have stock of the highly sought-after console, we've also found the lowest prices too.

In the US, Walmart is your go-to, with the retailer being one of the only places right now that has stock of the highly sought-after Nintendo Switch OLED console, for $349.

Across the pond in the UK, Very currently has one of the best bundle deals we've seen in recent days – a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £359.99.

Very also has a modest discount on the elusive Nintendo Switch OLED console right now too.

To put these deals into context, they're certainly not the best we've seen this year, but with demand for the console so high, right now you're lucky to find them in stock, let alone with any kind of discounts. Scroll down for full details on all the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): $349 at Walmart Nintendo Switch OLED (white): $349 at Walmart

For the first time in, well, ages, Walmart has stock of the elusive Nintendo Switch OLED console right now. There's no discount, this deal is simply a case of getting a device that is in super-high demand, for the recommended retail price, in time for Christmas.



Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £379.99 Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £379.99 £359.99 at Very

Save £20: When it comes to Nintendo Switch bundle deals, this has got to be one of the best in the UK right now. A console with not one, but three super-popular games will make the perfect gift. Plus right now you can get £20 off.

Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 £288.99 at Amazon

The Amazon listing here says you save £40 on this bundle, however we found to buy these separately would cost just shy of £290, so you're actually saving very little. But this is still the cheapest price you'll find these two products together right now.

Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 £309.99 at Amazon

We're slightly dubious about Amazon's saving listed here, mainly because you can buy a Ring Fit for £50 and the console for £259.99, which works out at exactly the reduced price. However, buying either separately elsewhere right now is tricky, so you're at least getting these for face value here - and in time for Christmas.

Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very

Very currently has great Nintendo Switch availability on Switch and Switch OLED consoles. There's a few deals to be had, but this is mostly about getting your hands on one before Christmas. Don't delay, these are all selling super-fast!

