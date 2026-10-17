Olivia Rodrigo has finally released the music video for her new song Expectations featuring fellow pop princess Chappell Roan. The playful retro game show-inspired video was met with a shower of praise from fans – that was until some eagle-eyed viewers spotted something awry.

While the music video itself is a masterpiece of storytelling, set and character design, a tiny animated section has been accused of using AI. Having previously denounced the use of AI in her music, the allegations come as a shock for many of Rodrigo's fans.

Olivia Rodrigo - expectations (feat. Chappell Roan) (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The controversial scene in question features cartoon Rodrigo and Roan flying past on a wheel-of-fortune-inspired spaceship. Observant fans were quick to notice that one shot appears to remove one of Chappell's hands, while Olivia appears to have inherited her missing extremity.

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Is it the work of AI, or simply a bit of good ol' human error? Either way, fans were dissapointed by the blunder. "Not the AI..." one fan wrote, while another added, "No way, and I just liked a tweet cheering her for not using AI."

where is chappell’s other arm and why does Olivia have three hands 😭 https://t.co/s9S5JDLdH2October 16, 2026

Recently telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I would never use AI in any of my music. Absolutely no,” the AI allegations came as a surprise to many. Some fans came to Olivia's defence, claiming, "This mistake happens in 2d animation all the time," while another wrote, "Honestly, I think the artist might’ve just messed up the colors because honestly it’s the only mistake I saw in those drawings and it’s a minor mistake."

For more design news, check out why Tyla was hit with heated AI allegations over her new animated music video or take a look at Apple Music's new logo that's giving major mixed messages.