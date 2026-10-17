Olivia Rodrigo’s expectations music video hit with AI allegations
Not to alarm you, but Chappell Roan appears to be missing an arm…
Olivia Rodrigo has finally released the music video for her new song Expectations featuring fellow pop princess Chappell Roan. The playful retro game show-inspired video was met with a shower of praise from fans – that was until some eagle-eyed viewers spotted something awry.
While the music video itself is a masterpiece of storytelling, set and character design, a tiny animated section has been accused of using AI. Having previously denounced the use of AI in her music, the allegations come as a shock for many of Rodrigo's fans.
The controversial scene in question features cartoon Rodrigo and Roan flying past on a wheel-of-fortune-inspired spaceship. Observant fans were quick to notice that one shot appears to remove one of Chappell's hands, while Olivia appears to have inherited her missing extremity.
Is it the work of AI, or simply a bit of good ol' human error? Either way, fans were dissapointed by the blunder. "Not the AI..." one fan wrote, while another added, "No way, and I just liked a tweet cheering her for not using AI."
Recently telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I would never use AI in any of my music. Absolutely no,” the AI allegations came as a surprise to many. Some fans came to Olivia's defence, claiming, "This mistake happens in 2d animation all the time," while another wrote, "Honestly, I think the artist might’ve just messed up the colors because honestly it’s the only mistake I saw in those drawings and it’s a minor mistake."
For more design news, check out why Tyla was hit with heated AI allegations over her new animated music video or take a look at Apple Music's new logo that's giving major mixed messages.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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