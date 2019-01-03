Massive VPN deal: Save 49% on ExpressVPN this year

We rated ExpressVPN the best VPN service in our buying guide – and right now you can save a whopping 49% on the Virtual Private Network, with this great January deal.

Instead of paying $12.95/month, you’ll be billed just $6.67/month for the first 15 months. That’s a total of $99.95 – instead of $194.25. After those first 15 months, you'll be charged $99.95/year, which works out as $8.33/month. That's a brilliant bargain, making the normally very pricey VPN service much more competitive.

We think Express VPN is the best all-round VPN service right now for speed, privacy and unblocking websites. As well as best-in-class encryption, you get access to more than 2,000 servers in 148 locations across 94 countries, alongside maybe the widest platform support you'll find anywhere. There's custom firmware for some routers, DNS content-unblocking for a host of streaming media devices and smart TVs, and very capable VPN browser extensions for anything that can run them.

And if that all sounds intimidating, it really isn’t - because if you’re new to VPN, you’ll also find the best level of support from Express VPN among any of the VPN service providers we’ve reviewed. There are loads of tutorials and guides on the site to get you started. And what really stands out is the service’s customer support. Sure, it isn’t alone in offering 24/7 live chat, but its agents are incredibly friendly and sort problems quickly and efficiently.

One minor downside is that Express VPN supports three simultaneous connections per user (the industry standard is around five). But the main drawback is usually its premium price - which is why this VPN deal is so good.

ExpressVPN: $6.67 per month (was $12.95/month)

Save 49% - This is a fantastic VPN deal, giving you our most highly rated VPN service for virtually half price. You’ll also get an extra three months free when you sign up for a year, which means you’ll be charged just $99.95 for the first 15 months, and then every 12 months thereafter (making it effectively $8.33/month). Bargain. Here are the plans and prices in full:

