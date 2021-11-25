Museum revisits the weirdest mobile phone designs ever

Technology has come a very long way since the first mobile phone was released. But before today's smartphones existed, there were a few designs knocking about that were, let's say, unique.

The Mobile Phone Museum has gathered over 2100 different mobile phones from history, and we seriously can't get over some of these obscure designs. From the iPhone to the Google Pixel, the phones we know today sport a sleek and futuristic look, but the Mobile Phone Museum's collection proves that this wasn't always the case. It seems as though mobile phones used to come in all shapes, sizes and colours. Missing the good old days? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best flip phones.

Image 1 of 4 Can you believe there were phones so slim? (Image credit: MobilePhoneMuseum) Image 2 of 4 We love the colours on this mobile (Image credit: MobilePhoneMuseum) Image 3 of 4 This shape is totally bizarre (Image credit: MobilePhoneMuseum) Image 4 of 4 We love the nostalgia this phone possesses (Image credit: MobilePhoneMuseum)

The Mobile Phone Museum has divided its online collection into subcategories such as best selling, fashion and the totally niche James Bond category, but our personal favourite is the 'ugliest' phone category – and boy are they ugly. We have chosen a few of our favourites (see above), but we just can't quite imagine today's phone companies today creating models as bizarre as these. We have to admit though, we love how much colour is used on these older phone models, perhaps in the future it would be cool to see a gradient iPhone.

There are also a number of designs in the collection that were absolutely iconic, from the Nokia 3310 to the Motorola Razr flip phone. Looking back on all these old models is making us feel seriously nostalgic, and we actually love how varied and different each of these phones are. Whilst we love a good iPhone, there is a fond novelty about each of these wacky models.

We have come a hell of a long way since the first mobile phone, and it's exciting to see where we will be heading next. If you're looking for a phone upgrade then check out our roundup of the best iPhone 13 deals. Or why not have a look at the best camera phones so you can snap happy?

