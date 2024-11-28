One of our favourite creative laptops is reduced by a massive £500 this Black Friday

The MSI Prestige has proven itself as a great all-around laptop for creatives, especially those who can't quite stretch to the plus-£1500 powerhouses that dominate our many buying guides. Good news then: the MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio is down to £799 (from £1,299) at Currys UK. That's the best price I've seen it at, and with dedicated NVIDIA graphics on board, makes this one of the best deals for affordable graphic-design laptops I've seen this Black Friday.

We reviewed a version of this laptop with a 4060 graphics card recently, and came away impressed, and even though the 3050 card isn't quite as capable, you'll still be able to use this laptop as a nice midrange machine, especially now that it undercuts the MacBook Air on price this Black Friday. There is also a deal on an integrated-graphics variant of this laptop, for only £549, which is a bit of a bargain if you ask me...

The best MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio deal today

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Save: £500 Overview: The MSI brand is well known and well trusted, for good reason, as they make reliable laptops that often perform very competitively compared to rival brands. The Prestige line is a productivity-laptop line that appeals to creatives on a budget that might not spread to the premium Creator range, and among those, the 14 AI Studio offers the best combination of power, portability and price. Key features: CPU: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB | Screen: FHD, 144Hz | WiFi 7 | Weight: 1.7kg | Thunderbolt 4 port Release date: 21 February 2024 Price history: Priced £1,299 at launch, this MSI laptop has seen prices dip into the high-£800s, but never to £799, making this the best price for it yet. Review Consensus: We gave it four stars, summing up: "It's an affordable option for creatives and students who want a portable option that still packs a reasonable punch"

