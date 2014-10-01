Font of the day: Ambassador

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ambassador by Juraj Chrastina

Add a touch of elegance to your designs with today's font of choice, Ambassador by type designer Juraj Chrastina. "Hairline display fonts are elegant and subtle with touch of luxury. Ambassador represents a classy typeface best suitable for magazines, cosmetics packaging, advertising or any kind of fine and sensitive design," Chrastina comments.

Ambassador is available to purchase from MyFonts and HypeForType.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com