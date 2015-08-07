Font of the day: Bonerica

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Bonerica by Panji Nugraha

Type designer Panji Nugraha is behind today's font of choice, Bonerica. A modern serif with a vintage twist, Bonerica is brilliant for logo designs, packaging, posters and more.

Bonerica is available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry – this free offer is for a limited period.

