Font of the day: Rileyson

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rileyson by Adrian Williams

Today's typeface of choice is Rileyson by advertising typographer and type designer Adrian Williams. A crisp, contemporary sans serif, Rileyson is ideal for branding, logos and much more.

Rileyson is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

