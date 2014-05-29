Font of the day: Separator

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Separator by Simon Stratford

Today's font of choice, Separator, was an experimental design by senior web designer Simon Stratford. "It's a simple sans serif font created without curves," he comments. "Best used for headlines or anything in larger point sizes, Separator is available in five weights; extra light, thin, light, regular and bold."

Separator is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com