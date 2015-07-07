Font of the day: Shumi

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Shumi by Ivan Shumikhin

Today's showcased typeface is Shumi, created by Ivan Shumikhin. A bold geometric typeface, Shumi is named after its creator and is ideal for headlines, posters and anything that is designed to have an impact!

