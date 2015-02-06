Quit your day job and help change the world

Generate New York, this April's conference for web designers, is all set to run a series of talks by the most inspiring people working in and around web design.

Last year's first event was packed with talented creatives who informed and inspired, including Viktoria Harrison.

A successful advertising designer, who packed her job in to work with the then start up company Water, she's now its creative director, working with 70 employees whose work impacts 20 countries around the world, bringing clean and safe drinking water to those that need it.

Her talk, one of many that covered great ideas and how to impliment them, covered making the leap from the security of a day job to persuing something more meaningful.

And this year's speakers look to be just as inspiring. Whether you want to change the world, or start it by getting your foot in the door, there are plenty of reasons to go to this year's Generate.

There are more than 16 speakers at this year's Generate New York, including *deep breath*: Brad Frost, Mike Monteiro, Anton Repponen, Dave Rupert, Irene Pereyra, Jon Setzen, Jonathan Snook, JoonYong Park, Joshua Davis, Kristopher Kowal, Lara Hogan, Netta Marshall, Pamela Pavliscak and Val Head.

For more information on the speaker, head to the site, and get yourself a ticket.