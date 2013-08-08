Maxwell for SketchUp 2013 launched

New versions of the free Maxwell for SketchUp plugins - for 3D designers working with popular modelling program SketchUp - have been released by Next Limit.

The new plugin releases are for both the Maxwell Render Suite and Maxwell for SketchUp packages, and are free of charge to all customers.



The plugin has been completely re-written so that it is 100% compatible with SketchUp 2013 - although most of the changes have taken place on the inside so users should find that it works in exactly the same easy and robust way as before. The new plugins include:

Added support for SketchUp 2013

The Maxwell for SketchUp standalone plugin is now distributed as an RBZ file

The plugin user interface no longer requires Silverlight

The colour picker boasts has both RGB and HSV modes

Added support for setting per-Channel output formats

The Environment page now works more like Maxwell Studio

