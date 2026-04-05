Behind-the-scenes videos reveal the craft behind Ghibli-inspired Planet of Lana II

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Wishfully Studios’ and Thunderful’s Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf’ is a gorgeous evolution of the original platformer. The Ghibli like art is complemented by stirring music from Takashi Furukawa, emotional storytelling and interesting gameplay improvements.
We learned about the thinking behind the game in our interview with creative director Adam Stjärnljus and art director Jimmy Chan. Now the developers have released a series of behind-the-scenes videos providing more insights from the making of the game (also see our Planet of Lana II review).
In the video above, team members across the art and sound departments talk about creating the game’s visual and aural landscapes. Adam explains the decision to move the focus of this game and the benefits of an expanded art team.Article continues below
Jimmy and game artist Anna Löfberg talk about creating the illusion of being in nature and the distinctive contrast between the dark creatures and the backgrounds. while senior animator Elinor Bergman comments on the importance of the body language of Lana and her cat-like companion Mui in a game with no spoken language.
Finally, Marco Furlanetto of sound designers Settete in Torino talks about that the team aimed to give a unique aural identity to each of the game's biomes, including for the new underwater scenes.
You can learn more about the process of creating the music and mechanic of the game in other videos from the series below.
Planet of Lana II is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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