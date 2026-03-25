How to make a spacecraft design stand out from the cosmos

This is a key colour piece from a personal worldbuilding project of mine, featuring a large container ship. I’ve designed a series of cargo vessels in different classes, this being one of them.

The illustration is based on a 3D render of a model built in Maya (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software).

(Image credit: Mark Zhang)

I used parallel lighting with subtle fill and rendered in Arnold, then brought everything into Photoshop for final touches. The goal in Photoshop was to contrast intricate mechanical design with a vast cosmic backdrop.

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I chose Saturn’s rings for their extremely ordered patterns, creating a strong visual contrast with the ship’s lengthy structure.

For more inspiration, see John A. Frye's tips for designing ships and vehicles for concept art.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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