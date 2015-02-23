Font of the day: Maxwell

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Maxwell by Ryan Pyae

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is Maxwell by senior graphic designer Ryan Pyae. A typeface with three weights, Pyae comments the design is "applicable for web, print and motion graphics, and perfect for headlines, logotypes and wordmarks".

You can download Maxwell for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!